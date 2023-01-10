10,800 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

