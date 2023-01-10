New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $51,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $194.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.25 and a 200 day moving average of $235.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

