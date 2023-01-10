New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,104 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $57,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.