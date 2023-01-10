Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $130,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

