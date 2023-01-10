Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $325.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

