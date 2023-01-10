Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

