Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $124,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,999,000 after acquiring an additional 377,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.