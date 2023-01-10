Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

