Comerica Bank Sells 29,248 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

