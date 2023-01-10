VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VRSN stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.27.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,088 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

