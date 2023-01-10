Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $157.64 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00064209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $157.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072028 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001158 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009387 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024391 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000914 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
