Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JRO opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.