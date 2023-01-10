Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:JRO opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.49.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.