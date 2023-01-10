PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $190.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

