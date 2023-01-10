Citigroup Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $168.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXP. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average is $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

