Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

EAD opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

