Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NWFL opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 34.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $185,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.