BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

