PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.3 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.