Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAIN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Up 17.4 %

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 972,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,727,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,990,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

