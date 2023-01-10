Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 16,100 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,666,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.