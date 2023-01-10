Odeon Capital Group Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to “Buy”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 978.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

