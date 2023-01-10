Mizuho Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Neutral

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.