Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 577.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

