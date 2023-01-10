Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.86.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
