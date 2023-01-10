Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.