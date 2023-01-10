Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,966,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,231,000 after buying an additional 1,284,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

