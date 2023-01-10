Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

