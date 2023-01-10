Spinnaker Trust Buys 343 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $478.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.66 and a 200 day moving average of $501.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.