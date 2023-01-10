iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

EAGG opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $54.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

