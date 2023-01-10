Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

