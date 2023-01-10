Sepio Capital LP Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 496.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.