Sepio Capital LP Has $2.95 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of FDS stock opened at $404.62 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

