Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $237.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

