Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

