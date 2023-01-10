Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

MO opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

