Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 558,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Proterra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 198.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 266.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after buying an additional 11,780,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Proterra news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

