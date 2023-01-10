Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after buying an additional 164,009 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

