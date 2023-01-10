Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 390,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 392,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after buying an additional 136,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $51.40.

