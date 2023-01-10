Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

