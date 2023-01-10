Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

