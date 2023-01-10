Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $433,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.2 %

TSLX opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

