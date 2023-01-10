iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

