Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

