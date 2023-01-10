Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.