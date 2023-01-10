Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 7,453 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.