Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

