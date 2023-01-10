Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 214,656 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.