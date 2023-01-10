Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.34 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $339.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day moving average of $241.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

