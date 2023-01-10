Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,595 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

