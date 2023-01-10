Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 647,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 406,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 352,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

