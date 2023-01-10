Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9 %

KNX stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.